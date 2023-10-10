Military actions by Hamas and Israel | NGOs: Support for Palestine must be continued

According to Fingo, the umbrella organization of non-governmental organizations, the cessation of development cooperation would be particularly felt as a worsening of the living conditions of civilians.

NGOs according to the umbrella organization Fingo, ending development cooperation with Palestine would be cold and short-sighted.

Ending the aid has been considered, for example, in the EU after the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday. Since then, several hundred people have died in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

According to Fingo, ending the aid would be felt especially as a worsening of the living conditions of civilians. According to the organization, vulnerable civilians, especially children and young people who are innocent of violence, will benefit from the aid.

The organization represents approximately 270 non-governmental organizations in Finland.

“Even before the current escalation, more than 80 percent of the two million population of the Gaza Strip have been dependent on humanitarian aid. Almost half of the population of the strip are children. Punishing them for the attack by Hamas is unfounded from Finland’s point of view and could only contribute to increasing despair and hopelessness, which are often the fuel for conflicts”, Fingo’s development policy expert Eppu Mikkonen states in the announcement on Tuesday.

Foreign trade– and the Minister of Development Ville Tavio (ps) said for HS on Mondaythat Finland is at least not yet suspending or cutting development aid from Palestine.

According to Tavio, Finland should monitor how the Palestinian Authority reacts to the Hamas attack. “Development cooperation partners are required to respect international law,” Tavio said.

“We appreciate the country’s government for the fact that Finland has kept a cool head and has not set out to punish the Palestinians collectively. It is different for the EU. Especially the Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér to Várhely statements about the suspension of aid to Palestine have created uncertainty”, Fingo’s director of advocacy Ilmari Nalbantoglu says in the announcement.

According to Finland’s country program, support for Palestine is approximately seven million euros per year in the years 2021–2024.

The support paid through the UN organization UNRWA is five million euros per year and is distributed to both the West Bank and Gaza.