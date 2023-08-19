Home page politics

Ecowas President Abdel-Fatau Musah (M) speaks during a press conference. © Richard Eshun Nanaresh/AP/dpa

The West African community of states underlines their threats of an intervention against the putschists in Niger. First, however, one relies once again on a diplomatic mission.

Accra – The West African community of states Ecowas is again increasing the pressure on the putschists in Niger. The Ecowas Standby Force is ready for a military intervention “once the order is given,” Political Affairs, Peace and Security Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said in Ghana’s capital Accra. However, all options, including a diplomatic solution, remained on the table. The defense chiefs of nine of the 15 Ecowas member countries had previously discussed plans for a possible military operation in Niger at a two-day meeting.

First, an Ecowas mission will travel to Niger. If this fails, the confederation will resort to a military solution to restore constitutional order in Niger, said the Ecowas commissioner. He did not announce when the diplomatic mission in Niger is planned.

Activation of the Ecowas riot squad has begun. “We’re always ready to go,” Musah said. A date for a possible military action has already been set; but this could not be mentioned publicly, according to the Ecowas commissioner. All member states except those governed by the military and Cape Verde have therefore agreed to participate.

Experts: Ecowas could be militarily inferior

A military mission is likely to be a difficult undertaking for Ecowas. The airspace over the Niger has been closed since the coup, as has the airport in the capital Niamey. Niger’s military junta is said to be well trained and equipped. As Western partners, the USA, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany and to some extent France had trained and equipped thousands of Nigerien soldiers. Neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, also ruled by military juntas, have pledged their support to Niger should a conflict break out. An Ecowas intervention force could well be defeated in a confrontation, experts warn, and instead ignite a regional conflict in West Africa.

The junta in Niger, which took power on July 26 after a coup, has declared itself willing to talk, but has so far blocked all Ecowas diplomatic efforts. The confederation of states is demanding the reinstatement of the constitution and the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who is under house arrest.

Germany supports efforts to resolve the crisis

Niger, a Sahel country with around 26 million inhabitants and one of the poorest populations in the world, was one of the last democratic partners of the USA and European states in the Sahel zone on the southern edge of the Sahara before the coup. France and the US have important military bases in the country, which is also on a key migration route to Europe.

According to the Federal Foreign Office, Germany is supporting African efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger. They support the two-pronged approach decided by the Ecowas heads of state, on the one hand to continue the mediation efforts and at the same time to activate the Ecowas standby force. dpa