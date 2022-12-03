Guadalajara Jalisco.- Militarization success or failure? is the question that senators Damián Zepeda of the PAN and Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar debated de Morena, at the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

The response from PAN member Damián Zepeda was emphatic, “I am 100 percent against militarization of the country’s public security (…) handing over public security to the armed forces has failed not only in Mexico but in the world,” said the PAN member.

He added that entrusting public security to the armed forces is a mistake. simply because they are not prepared for this task, they are people trained to follow orders and in this sense human rights violations increase.

He affirmed that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has no desire to convert the National Guard into a civil police force, since of the 137,000 elements, more than 90,000 belong to the Sedena and the Navy.

For his part, Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar affirmed that the presence in the streets of the armed forces is temporary to reduce crime rates.

“The presence of the armed forces is temporary and it is extraordinary because its term expires (…) however, at this moment the National Guard could not deal with crime, much less the police,” lamented Ramírez Aguilar.

He added that at this time it would be detrimental to withdraw the powers of the armed forces to intervene in security situations.

“We have to recognize and it hurts me as a Mexican, in our country crime is not being fought with all the rigor of the weight of the law (…) but there is something that must be taken into account If we remove the armed forces at this time, we would leave defenseless to the citizens and families of Mexico”, assured the Morenista.