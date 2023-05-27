The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) validated the agreement on the presence of the Armed Forces in the streets until 2024by dismissing the constitutional controversies promoted against the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

With six votes in favor, the SCJN agreed to keep the Armed Forces in public security tasks until 2024 in an “extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary” manner, after concluding that their permanence on the streets does not invade powers of states and municipalities on safety matter.

The ministers dismissed the disputes filed by the municipalities of Colima; of Arteaga Pavilion, Aguascalienteyes, and of the government of michoacán against the AMLO agreement published on May 11, 2020, which they considered contrary to the Constitution.

However, the ministers of the Court recalled that the constitutional article 21 establishes that the Public security is a matter corresponding to the three levels of governmentso the decree does not invade the powers indicated by the nonconformists.

In addition, they determined that the presence of the Army, Air Force and Navy in public security work does not imply subordination, dependency or interference of the Federal Executive Power, in addition to the fact that its intervention will be in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary manner.

“The agreement that provides for the temporary intervention of the armed forces in public security tasks is valid. while consolidating the National Guardamong other reasons because it does not invade the competences of the municipalities and State actors,” the Supreme Court reported on its social networks.

The Court’s resolution contrasts with its rulings in recent weeks against decrees by President López Obrador, such as the agreement to “shield” the priority works of the 4T, which was completely invalidated and unleashed new criticism from AMLO against the Power of attorney.

On the other hand, legislators from Morena have begun to promote an initiative so that the ministers of the SCJN are elected by popular vote, with campaigns and public debates between candidates, in addition to the fact that the National Electoral Institute would take charge of organizing the elections.