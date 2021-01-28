Peru militarized its border with Ecuador in order to prevent undocumented migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from entering its territory. The measure, considered excessive by associations that watch over human rights, is presented in the middle of the campaign for the presidential elections in April.

The deployment of armored vehicles, patrol units and more than 1,200 military personnel on the border between Peru and Ecuador was defined by the Peruvian authorities as a control operation in order to “stop the passage of illegal migrants who can transmit Covid-19” .

However, the situation is seen by some associations as an electoral campaign movement in the context of the presidential elections in which the promise to impose a “hard hand” against crime, frequently associated in various political speeches with irregular Venezuelan migration, abounds among the candidates for office.

“Yes, of course the deployment has to do with the elections in Peru. The Venezuelan issue is always discussed, some even make xenophobia a campaign issue. We are going to be news for a while,” says Martha Fernández, president of the Protection Association Vulnerable Population (APPV) of Peru before the EFE news agency.

Since March 2020, the Peruvian-Ecuadorian border has been closed as part of the efforts of the authorities of both countries to stop the advance in infections by Covid-19. Despite this, the exodus of Venezuelans has continued not only to Peru, but also to other Andean countries.

“The Venezuelan cargo is difficult for Peru, the problem it causes in a country like this of extreme poverty is understandable, but it is necessary to make people feel that the arrival of Venezuelans is something positive,” says Fernández, who maintains that the situation on the border it has become increasingly critical as a result of the border closure, which forces migration through other uncontrolled points of the border and frequently under the auspices of human trafficking networks.

Insecurity, a common point in campaign proposals

But with the arrival of the elections, the situation has become more tense. The expression ‘foreign citizen’ is frequently heard in the media, a euphemism widely used in local media to designate mainly Venezuelans arrested or accused of having committed crimes in Peru.

In October 2020, a survey carried out by the newspaper El Comercio and the opinion polls multinational Ipsos revealed that 49% of those consulted consider that crime is the second problem in Peru, behind corruption, which reached 61%.

In this sense, Peruvian media such as Gestión, and other foreigners such as the Spanish El Economista, have indicated that several candidates for the presidency in the next elections, among which Keiko Fujimori, George Forsyth and Daniel Urresti, have expressed in their government proposal put a “strong hand” on crime.

Archive. Venezuelan migrants trying to cross an illegal crossing to leave their country and flee the economic crisis. © Schneyder Mendoza / AFP

Among these, Forsyth, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, when his father was fulfilling diplomatic functions, has questioned the ability of the Peruvian government to limit irregular immigration, ensuring that the State “stopped defending us” by not preventing the entry of migrants who are not quarantined upon arrival.

Following the military deployment, the situation at the border becomes more tense for migrants, most of whom flee due to the lack of opportunities in their country. Videos in which the uniformed officers allegedly fired shots into the air to dissuade the newcomers from advancing towards Peruvian territory have gone viral.

Faced with this situation, the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office announced that it will investigate the events under the legal framework that regulates the use of force and firearms and organizations such as the APPV urge the Government to regulate migratory steps to avoid both the increase in infections. due to coronavirus in the different host countries, such as the exposure of migrants to smuggling networks.

With EFE and Peruvian media