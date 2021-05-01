Madrid is on two fronts and lives them with the same intensity. You only had to see how Zidane ran and jumped when Militao finally opened the scoring against Osasuna, entering the party already in its twilight. Zidane is a restrained man, little given to expressing his feelings, but this time a flash of irrepressible joy shook his body. Although he kept Kroos and Modric out of this game, the team’s architects, who cannot take it anymore, did pull Benzema, always crucial, Militao, who is now, and other starters. He wanted the points and he had them. He will go to London with everything, but LaLiga is still in his sight.

Shortly before Atlético had won and it was not a matter of letting him escape. He had won like Simeone, pressing to 0-1 and then settling in his area. It is something that exasperates more and more athletes, although there are still legions who remember how much this coach has done for his club and apologize for it. But yesterday the anguish rose to red levels when from so much being in one’s own area He was awarded a penalty in the 90th minute. Fidel threw the stick and his failure caused a heated controversy. Oblak had moved, many players had entered the area. It was not repeated because the last touch of the rule leaves a blurry area.

So Madrid had to go out for everything. Zidane, a 4-3-3 devotee, has become a variable geometry coach, because he has such continuous ups and downs that he must improvise. Yesterday it was a 4-2-3-1, with Hazard behind Benzema and again Blanco with Casemiro. We still expect a final Seventh Cavalry-type appearance from Hazard, but it’s not encouraging. It lasted a quarter of an hour, although he played a full one. The hero was Militao, who after three great shots finally managed to beat Sergio Herrera in the fourth. Casemiro, second scorer of the team, closed. This time the headdress was Varane. We’ll see who’s there for London.