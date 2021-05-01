The danger is that which often passes within inches of Zidane without touching his skin. An unusual immortality in football. A second after the explosion, he always hits the wire to put the scissors into. “So many problems have taught me that there are always solutions,” he said yesterday. Perhaps he was thinking of Militao, that central non-existent in summer and essential in spring. Study for Ramos. Back and forth. A header from him keeps Madrid in a semi-privileged position in the League. He was the good news. The bad news, that puts whoever puts ZIdane on top, nobody helps Benzema with the goal.

The Frenchman had scored half of Madrid’s goals in the last 18 games. So not even Zidane, a day apostle of radical rotation, dares to spread the burden. Taking him away is the only stunt he can’t afford. Of the rest, after almost sixty injuries, he can draw up a treaty. Against Osasuna, as planned, he saved Modric and Kroos, the drivers at Stamford Bridge, and accommodated a high-risk drawing. Odriozola and Marcelo with only two centrals as a correction factor and an offensive party behind Benzema’s back: Asensio, Hazard and Vinicius. In order not to advance Mother’s Day, the lifeguards doubled: Casemiro more Blanco, who knows if that spare midfielder who has not sprung up in the quarry or in the portfolio. Once again, it is necessary to spend the night in the closet to find Isco.

Osasuna, with the approved course and on the way to the notable, arrived much fresher. They only repeated three of those who played a week ago in Vigo, where the substitutes were the majority. So Arrasate had his gala team, with Moncayola and Javi Martínez, two red superprojects, and Chimy Ávila, who after two crusader breaks was once again the starter. It hadn’t happened since January 2020.

Hazard, from the sparks to the blackout

Madrid processed the exit data well. The favor of Granada, the troubles of Atlético and a much kinder arithmetic than a week ago. So it opened gas soon, starting with Hazard, which begins to be tangible. Perhaps, at the eleventh, he will become that signing that Madrid has been waiting for eight seasons. In two minutes he drew a poorly finished vertical sprint and a run from the left without a finisher. And there, and in a botched auction later, it was over. It does not seem like the reinforcement that Zidane will need in London.

Courtois thus avoided the goal in a center shot from Manu Sánchez.

JAVIER GANDUL



Madrid’s game, with so many fantasy footballers, had more grace than usual. Even Casemiro caught the festive climate and tried a goal from his own field that did not find a prize. Every day he has more playmaker outbursts. More so if Blanco, again impeccable, keeps his back. In that phase, Militao was Osasuna’s best offensive casualty, with a critical assignment to Courtois. The Belgian saved his skin. The second scare came from a shot from Manu Sánchez. “Here pressure is a way of life; it is valued more than dribbling,” says Arrate, but his Osasuna is much more. It offers a good offensive display, in numbers and in intentions. They even canceled a goal, from Ávila, for offside before the break.

As the Navarrese team did not refuse to play in the open field, it was a very attractive game, although clearly beaten over Sergio Herrera. The goalkeeper had three heroic minutes, in a shot bitten by Hazard and two headers by Militao. It was the notice that Osasuna did not hear. Blanco and Asensio had a leading role in the attack White. The first, by omnipresence; the second, out of a sense of responsibility. Someone had to put some order in that pack of strikers. In any case, Zidane’s team had not yet fulfilled the main objective: to resolve early to put the heads and legs to work at the disposal of the Champions League.

Rodrygo, the revulsive

The second half woke up with a medical report: discomfort from Varane, replaced by Nacho. The clinical case is a chronic case. Madrid, in any case, was not the one from the beginning. Slower circulation, less perimeter play, little nerve and no presence in the area beyond a high volley from Militao, the best in both areas.

Militao thus scored 1-0.

JAVIER GANDUL



Zidane’s reactivation plan was a radical change on the left wing (Miguel Gutiérrez and Asensio). Arrasate responded with Brasanac and Budimir, his best scorer. Piece by piece in a hermetic team, entrenched behind the ball contemplating the offensive degradation of Madrid. In any case, Rodrygo did seem like a boost down the stretch. It was the deepest starting from the right, but it was the strategy and Militao who ended up throwing the lifeline at Madrid. Isco, another who got on the right foot, threw a corner with the usual precision of Kroos, the Brazilian hit his third header of the night near the penalty spot and beat the hitherto invincible Herrera. Then Casemiro inadvertently secured the win. A bad control ended in a good auction. And Madrid sent Atletico the message that they accept the order with the goals of two players to remove. With Zidane everything is possible.