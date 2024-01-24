Real Madrid and Éder Militao will continue together for several more years. The renewal agreement between the club and the player was already closed, the only thing left was for the extension of the contract that ended in June 2025 to be made official, something that the white club did yesterday.
In this way, Madrid protects one of the pillars of its project because this renewal, in addition to the extension of the bond between club and player, also entails an increase in its termination clause.
Until when has Éder Militão renewed his contract with Real Madrid?
Militão's contract expired on June 30, 2025, and the club wanted to recognize his performance by extending his contract for three more seasons. In this way, the Brazilian player is linked to the white club until 2028.
“Real Madrid CF and Éder Militão have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who remains linked to the club until June 30, 2028.
Militão arrived at Real Madrid in 2019, at the age of 21, and in his five seasons defending our shirt he has become one of the best centre-backs in the world.
With Real Madrid he has won 9 titles: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.
“Militāo has played 143 games with our team, in which he has scored 11 goals, and is an international with Brazil, a team with which he has played 30 games and with which he won the Copa América in 2019,” the club statement says.
What will be Éder Militão's salary at Real Madrid?
At the moment the figures for Militão's salary after this renewal have not come to light. From the Salary Sport portal they report that his current salary is 9.2 million euros per year, and it is expected that with the renewal that figure will increase, although there is nothing official.
What termination clause does Éder Militão have at Real Madrid?
The renewal of Militão's contract also includes an increase in its termination clause. Like the teammates who have renewed their contracts in recent months, the Brazilian's clause is 1,000 million euros, according to the newspaper. ACEwithout a doubt a declaration of intentions to ward off anyone interested in signing Militão.
Éder Militão signed for Real Madrid in 2019 and this is his fifth season as a Real Madrid player, although he is currently recovering from the serious injury he suffered in the first league match and which has kept him off the playing field since then. .
|
COMPETITION
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
YEARS
|
League
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
Champions League
|
1
|
2022
|
Copa del Rey
|
1
|
2023
|
Spain Supercup
|
3
|
2020, 2022, 2024
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
2022
|
Club World Cup
|
1
|
2022
