“Real Madrid CF and Éder Militão have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who remains linked to the club until June 30, 2028.

Militão arrived at Real Madrid in 2019, at the age of 21, and in his five seasons defending our shirt he has become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

With Real Madrid he has won 9 titles: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

“Militāo has played 143 games with our team, in which he has scored 11 goals, and is an international with Brazil, a team with which he has played 30 games and with which he won the Copa América in 2019,” the club statement says.