This same noon, Sergio Ramos has given a press conference in which he has made his official exit from Real Madrid. In this way, the camero ends a 16 year old legend stage in the white club, in which he has played 671 matches, has scored 101 goals (one defender) and has won 22 titles, including 4 Champions and 5 leagues.
Now Real Madrid may wonder who is the central to bring To cover a withdrawal from the entity of Sergio Ramos’s. Well, from my point of view, they already have him on the team. It is Éder Militao.
Militao arrived from Porto in the summer of 2019 in exchange for 50 million. In its first season did not achieve continuity and trust necessary to shine in a position as difficult as that of central, and in a club as demanding as Real Madrid. And in this second it seemed that he was going way of the same.
However, everything changed as a result of the tie against him Liverpool quarters of Champions. There the Brazilian was a almost emergency solution due to casualties, but then it showed that it is world class. Since then Until the end of the season, he has formed the central pair with Nacho more solid in the white set in a long time.
Militao has responded perfectly at a moment of maximum pressure. That’s exactly what is asked to a Real Madrid player. That you show up at the right time. The investment in the plant was very large, since the 50 ‘kilos’ paid by him they still keep him as the defender most expensive in club history. But that investment has very good paints for the future.
Because the carioca he is barely 23 years old. In a position like yours, you can easily be 10 years if it is able to maintain the level offered in these lasts months. The clearest examples are his own Ramos (16 seasons), Varane (10 at the moment) and Nacho (11), centrals who have marked an era in the club.
With all this I say, we cannot forget that the club already has incorporated David Alaba for free, from Bayern Munich. A signing of bluebells. Therefore, Real Madrid you don’t need to bring anyone more to cover Ramos’ march. With Militao, you have the solution at home
