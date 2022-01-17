the minute ran 85 of the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and the Athletic Bilbao (2-0) when Raúl García finished off from point-blank range head Militao saved on the line, but after reviewing the VAR, it was clear that the Brazilian had handed out the ball. Therefore, Soto Grado did not hesitate to eject the defender.
This red card also carries a game suspension for him. In accordance with the regulations of the Federation, that match will have to be fulfilled in the next official competition match what’s inside our country. A game that, in addition, the whites play this very week.
This is the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, for those who qualified after having won a couple of weeks to Alcoyano (1-3). The match will be played at Martinez Valero Stadium and it will be against him elche. A priori, Militao was going to be the starter and he will be Nacho who takes his place in the center of defense next to Praise
The numbers of Militao this season were impressive. He has played 29 of the 30 games that Real Madrid has played so far, and barely 6 minutes wasted on them. The 3 from the end of yesterday and 3 of the end of the match against Shakhtar Donetsk (0-5). It was only missing draw against Osasuna (0-0). This week the red one will force him to rest
