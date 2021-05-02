Militao has jumped in a month four of the greatest steps in football, than in the Real Madrid they become four almost insurmountable. From his stage as a player assigned to the bench, a situation that lasted for a year and a half, he was promoted to starter by accident (he was driven by injuries from Sergio Ramos and Varane), solvent holder, guaranteed holder and fundamental bastion of the team. If football allows opportunities and redemptions, Militao’s is one of the most fascinating in a long time.

His splendid header opened the victory to Madrid over Osasuna, as deserved as it is late in being produced. Militao hit his shot in the 75th minute, when the usual anguish began at this point in the season. Madrid went at that moment to an almost perfect position in the championship. A tie in the next Barça-Athletic Madrid would allow him to win the League if he wins in the last four games.

After a season of chasing, Madrid is on the edge of the shore in the championship. In the European cup their position is not very different. Have to win in Stamford Bridge, or tie two goals or more with the Chelsea. It is not impossible. The difficult thing was to get out of the first game alive with the English team. He did it by making a defensive lock in the second half, after exposing himself to catastrophe in the first.

Éder Militao at the moment in which he finishes off a cross from the corner that ends up becoming Madrid’s first goal against Osasuna.

Militao has played a crucial role in Madrid’s recent run. His performance against him Liverpool it was flawless. It helped him to gain confidence and for the team, the coach and the fans to have it. From there it has taken off to become the central classic that arouses enthusiasm in Real Madrid, fans that like class players and categorical central leaders, caudillistas, who win games in both areas and waste adrenaline.

Madrid has been in the last 50 years the team of the Benito, Pirri (central in its last stage), Iron Y Sergio Ramos, four examples of footballers different in various aspects, but similar in their contagious drag, and in the case of the last three team flags when they were needed to win rushed and sometimes momentous matches. There is no way to dissociate the history of Real Madrid from the goals of Pirri, Hierro and Sergio Ramos, in headers most of the time.

Suddenly Militao remembers all its historical predecessors. He performs with remarkable defensive strength, supported by the right mix of power and speed. Anticipate and correct. He barely engages in distractions, a flaw that has so punished him in his few starts as a starter in the past year and a half. All that would be enough for him to establish himself as a credit player in Madrid, but it is his attacking facet that authorizes him to think of Militao as a center-back with a great future at the club.

His influence in the opposite area is increasing. He goes to the free kicks and corners to finish them off with decision and timing. Militao does not head: he loves to head, regardless of the opposition, or the traffic of people in the area. He is a phenomenal aerial game specialist, and it is possible that he is more so as an attacker than as a defender. TO Sanchis, who was a very classy defender, also loved to head in the opponent’s area.

Militao seems to be responding to the model of the center-back who makes a good or great career at Real Madrid. Nobody suspected it, but the Brazilian has taken off like a rocket and has become one of the great stories of this season.