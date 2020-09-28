Does not want Zidane overload his players two days before the game against him Valladolid (9:30 p.m., Movistar LaLiga). The team must face two duels in five daysTherefore, the sessions are based on tactical ball work and muscle recoveries. Absolute calm, there are no scares. But neither breaks. Under the sun of the capital, Madrid worked for the second consecutive day after the controversial comeback against Betis. The mind is already set on Ronaldo’s Valladolid. At the Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Neither Kroos nor Mariano will be there. He German was replaced due to annoyances in Villamarín and official tests have detected a muscle injury to the left gluteus medius. “Pending evolution,” said the club’s statement, but it will be out between 10 and 15 days, losing Valladolid, Levante and being a serious doubt for the subsequent call up with Germany. Will also be missing Mariano, still recovering at his private home from the tonsillitis operation.

The unknown, for its part, remains Militao. The Brazilian suffered a hard hit in the adductor in the friendly (6-0) against Getafe and since then he has not stepped on the pitch. This morning he exercised alone inside the facilities. He does not finish recovering and that sets off a small alarm. He group did exercises of pressure and ball possession, tactical work and played matches in tight spaces. The session, very light, ended with crosses and shots on goal. Tomorrow there will be training again at 11:00 (peninsular time) and subsequently, Press conference.