Let’s rewind: Regulation according to the Old Testament was simple. It is played with the foot and a few rules punish disloyalty to commitment to the spirit of the game. For neophytes the ‘off-side’ is complicated, but soon it is understood. The voluntary hand is a serious fault, he clarified, it is the abolition of football. The involuntary is accidental. The border area of ​​the hand (arm) is left to fly artfully to occupy space. In my adolescence, Griffa did it with singular success, who jumped with the posture of the Da Vinci man. More recent are the jumps of Michel Salgado raising the elbow in a forced way.

The referees learned to sanction this maneuver, unfair with the spirit of the game. The International Board issued circulars in this regard. Recently, the adanism of a tip of ignore at whose head is David Elleray tried to replace the referee’s criterion by an impossible cataloging of the hand situations. From there came an elusive table of logarithms for the protagonists of the game themselves, all the more so for the fans. The result of the loss is that today a brilliant, reasonable person, with all his life involved in football like Zidane, does not know what hand is. Or do not know why this yes and why that no.

Militao did not do anything unfair with the rule. The arm was in the natural position of the jump, there is nothing more unnatural than jumping with the hands glued to the hips. But the madness we are in leads us to something like this being sanctioned with a penalty. We compromise with cretins like he gets thrown out of center back and we’re done with this. On top of VAR by means of, which turns the absurd into derision. This summer the norm changes again: the Militao thing will no longer be hand. The problem will be that David Elleray and other mental diarrheans are still out there, who are damaging the inheritance that they waste.