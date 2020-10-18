A 14-year-old child was shot dead by militants in Avantipora in Pulwama district. The child is seriously injured in the incident, after which he is admitted to the hospital. At the same time, the police is looking for the attackers. The army has conducted a search operation along with the police in several areas of Avantipora.According to the information, the child was shot dead by terrorists in Lethpora area in the evening. This kid named Khushdil Gulzar was playing outside his house. During this time, the terrorists who came from a car on the spot called the child to them. After some controversy, the matter grew so much that the terrorists shot him. The bullet hit the child’s hand. After that the terrorists fled from the spot.

Police started search for attackers

After hearing the sound of firing, the people rushed to the hospital. After this the police were also informed. Police arrived on the information of the incident and alerted all the points of Avantipora along with Army and CRPF. Apart from this, the army also launched search operations in many areas. It is being told that the hospitalized child is being treated and his condition remains stable.