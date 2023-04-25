On April 25, an employee of the Wagner PMC spoke about an attempt by a Ukrainian militant from the Azov battalion (an organization recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) to leave Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) along with civilians during the evacuation carried out by Russian forces.

“We find peaceful people in houses, in basements: women, children, grandfathers. There are those who change into civilian clothes and try to get out. Recently, a sniper was caught who pretended to be a civilian, but turned out to be a sniper from Azov, ”he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

The day before, the newspaper El Mundo wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left two brigades in Artemivsk. Correspondents of the publication shared that columns of armored vehicles are leaving the area, while there is almost no movement towards the city.

On the same day, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin announced that Russian forces had advanced in the northwest and west of Artemovsk. At the same time, the situation in the city continues to be tense. At the moment, according to Pushilin, Russian forces have approached a rather difficult area – a block of skyscrapers where Ukrainian militants have organized defense.

Earlier, on April 23, it became known that the assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liberated two more blocks of the western part of the city.

On April 21, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar recognized the advance of Russian forces through the city. Meanwhile, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that Russian forces had taken a group of Ukrainian militants in Artemovsk into the cauldron.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

