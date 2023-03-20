BENI, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Reuters) – Suspected militants killed at least 22 people in a series of attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri provinces and North Kivu overnight on Saturday (local time) , officials and activists said on Sunday.

The incidents were the latest in a string of ongoing violence that has gripped eastern Congo for years, despite increasing interventions by the country’s army and UN peacekeepers.

At least 12 people were killed on Saturday in simultaneous attacks in several villages in Ituri province. Local authorities and civil society leaders blame the Codeco group, one of several militias that have destabilized the densely forested region.

“Despite numerous calls for peaceful coexistence… the Codeco militia continues to massacre the vulnerable,” Colonel Jacques Disanoa, who administers the Mahagi territory where some of the villages are located, told Reuters by telephone.

Militants killed 10 more people and kidnapped three others that night in the village of Nguli at the base of Mount Kyavirimu in North Kivu, according to Colonel Alain Kiwewa, who administers the surrounding Lubero territory.

(Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale)