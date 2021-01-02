Fighters of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in the Russian Federation) carried out 20 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria. This was told by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik on Friday, January 1.

According to the center, eight attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, seven attacks in the province of Latakia, and in the province of Hama – five attacks. He also noted that over the past day, attacks from illegal armed formations controlled by Turkey have not been registered.

On December 30, a bus with civilians was attacked in Syria on the Deir ez-Zor-Palmyra highway.

Initially, 25 civilians were killed and 13 wounded. Later at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated on the increase in the death toll to 30, and the wounded to 15.

In late October, Russia called on Turkey to take action to eliminate terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria. The deputy head of the CPVS, Alexander Grinkevich, pointed out that residents of Idlib complain about the atrocities of the militants: abductions and arrests. According to the CPVS, they hold 2,116 people in prisons, including journalists, doctors, teachers and representatives of the clergy.

An armed conflict has continued in Syria since March 2011. To date, the main group of the terrorist organization IS, banned in the Russian Federation, has been defeated. In some provinces, scattered militant groups operate.