From: Aileen Udovenko

The Militant Vegan is now on OnlyFans. Probably the best-known animal activist in Germany shares very intimate insights with her fans on her new account.

Oberursel – next to tik tokvideos and rap battles tries themselves The Militant Vegan now in a whole new field. Appropriately for the first of April, the streamer her OnlyFans account on Instagram, but she probably didn’t want to fool her fans. Even days later, Raffaela Raab’s postings are still online and the activist is self-confident with her new business model.

Surname Raffaela Raab Known as Militant Vegan Year of birth 1996 Followers on Instagram 44,200 Followers on TikTok 489,200

Militant vegan on OnlyFans – continues to promote her account after April 1st

Militant vegan with OnlyFans account: Many fans thought the announcement of her OnlyFans account was a joke by the vegan activist, but Raffaela Raab seems to be completely serious. In an April 1 post on Twitter, Militant Vegan wrote: “Check my Instagram story now… I got exposed” and shared her new Instagram profile under the name ‘The Wild Vegan’. Here’s the post on Twitter:

She then promoted her new OnlyFans account under a link tree, on which she seems to still be active. According to Militant Veganerin, you can see intimate pictures and videos of her there for $20 a month. Since then, there have also been more and more revealing pictures of the activist on her second Instagram profile. The militant vegan seems to be very open about her new business model, but some Instagram users sense a scam behind the whole campaign.

Who is the militant vegan anyway? The militant vegan has become known on TikTok for her extreme opinions on veganism and speciesism. Raffaela Raab – that’s her real name – represents a purist worldview in which eating meat is equated with murder or slavery. “It’s not okay to not be vegan” is written on a black T-shirt she wears in her videos, which she uses to convince people of veganism. In recent months, however, criticism of Raab has increased sharply, including for transphobic statements and connections to the right-wing extremist scene. See also Emotions in farewell to the pope emeritus: how was the funeral of Benedict XVI

Militant vegan on OnlyFans – Instagram users suspect a scam

What users say: While the militant vegan gets encouragement from many of her fans and is celebrated for her openness with the subject of sexuality, critics are also loud. They accuse her of having made herself big as an art figure with her vegan activism and now wanting to make money in an “immoral” way through her fame. Another user wrote: “…the fact that you are now also giving away your body for likes just so that someone will listen to you is really super cringe sorry“.

Militant Veganerin on OnlyFans – New account probably not an April Fool’s joke © Instagram / Militant Veganerin / unsplash / OnlyFans (Montage)

In the past, the militant vegan has repeatedly gone to extremes to convince other people of her lifestyle. Even after a lot of criticism of her behavior, Raffaela Raab did not let herself be dissuaded from continuing to state her views so clearly. With HoneyPuu therefore ended the militant vegan in a dispute. Maybe Raffaela will also use her new profile on OnlyFans to continue convincing followers and fans of veganism.