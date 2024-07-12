“This year we have decided to pay particular attention to small towns, provincial cities, and inland areas. We want to bring the Democratic Party to the outskirts, to areas where turnout is lower.”





He gave the direction of travel Elly Schlein in the latest Direction: the Pd is not going on vacation, in fact the secretary has asked the leaders for a ‘militant summer’. And the Democratic organizational machine is already working at full speed on the Unità festival front. “For now we are already at over 400, an increase compared to last year”, explains the Organization manager, Igor Taruffi, to Adnkronos. With a novelty. Not only in the numbers that are growing. But also in the places. “This year we have decided to pay particular attention to small towns, provincial cities, and inland areas. We want to bring the Democratic Party to the peripheral areasin the areas where the turnout is lower. That’s where we need to be if we want to try to recover that piece,” adds Taruffi.

And so in addition to the national holiday from 23 August to 8 September at Campovolo in Reggio Emilia, to the celebrations in the big cities from the Roman one at Caracalla to the one in Bologna at Parco Nord or the regional celebrations, such as the one in Puglia in Manfredonia in September, between July and August the events multiply even in small and very small realities from Albergati Woods in Fubine Monferrato, Ponte Buggianese, Frutipapalina, Cantagrillo, Campi Bisenzio, Abano Terme, Castelnuovo Rangone, Settimo Torinese, Bomporto just to name a few.

This is also a choice in line with the secretary’s indications that aims to bring the Democratic Party. “Our duty – Schlein repeated in recent days – is to go street by street, town by town, to listen to the people who no longer feel represented”. The Unity celebrations will also be an opportunity to launch the campaign against differentiated autonomy with the collection of signatures for the referendum and to increase the subscriptions “on the laws of popular initiative”, Taruffi underlines, such as the one on the minimum wage.