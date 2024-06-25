Izvestia: the murdered priest Kotelnikov was one of the targets of militants in Dagestan

Terrorists in Dagestan initially planned to deal with Nikolai Kotelnikov, rector of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin in Derbent. The murder of the priest became one of the main targets of the attack, about which the terrorists corresponded in messages.

Kotelnikov died when he tried to stop terrorists entering the church. Later, his daughter Olga Lobova reported that the Orthodox priest was shot in the forehead. Kotelnikov served in the church for about 40 years.

In preparation for the terrorist attack, other targets for attack were also clearly identified – a synagogue and Orthodox churches in Derbent and Makhachkala. Law enforcement agencies noted that, based on the militants’ correspondence, the attack had been planned for about a month—from mid-May.

Kotelnikov was a famous priest in Dagestan

According to Hieromonk John, who knew the man personally, Archpriest Kotelnikov was a gentle man. He lost his father early and was raised by his mother, who lived in Derbent. In 2024, Kotelnikov held the position of the most senior cleric of the Makhachkala diocese.

John also pointed out that Father Nikolai was highly respected in the city of Derbent not only among Christians, but also among Muslims. The archpriest was known throughout Derbent. He also became the prototype of the Orthodox priest on the monument in honor of the Brotherhood of Three Religions.

The murder of Father Nikolai is a great loss for the Makhachkala diocese, added a friend of the priest, religious scholar Roman Silantiev. The parishioners are very appreciated Kotelnikov and called him kind and sympathetic. The priest taught Sunday school. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to a law enforcement source, the militants have been identified. Some of them turned out to be Wahhabis. At the same time, the people who participated in organizing the attack may now be at large. This includes sympathizers and those who were involved in the terrorist attack.

According to historian and Islamic scholar Akhmet Yarlykapov, a specialist at the Center for Caucasus Problems and Regional Security at MGIMO, there are now sleeper terrorist cells of a new format in Russia. He explained that they are not directly associated with the terrorist organization, but are inspired by its ideology and are capable of independent action.

Frame: Press service of the administration of the head and government of Dagestan / RIA Novosti

Terrorists broke into the churches of Derbent and fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala

Militants attacked the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Derbent on the evening of Sunday, June 23. At that moment, a service was being held in the church in honor of the Feast of the Holy Trinity; there were about 40 parishioners there. According to eyewitnesses, the militants burst into the temple, shot at the guard, who was only carrying a gas pistol, and then attacked with a knife at the 66-year-old rector. Then a synagogue in Derbent was attacked – terrorists set it on fire.

Almost at the same time, terrorists fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. A shootout between the militants and the police began there. At that moment, 19 parishioners hid in a nearby church.

According to the latest data, 20 people became victims of terrorist attacks in Dagestan. These included 15 law enforcement officers and four civilians.