The Serbian from Lazio will be one of the prized pieces of the summer market, Lotito wants at least 70 million but he would have already chosen
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s contract with Lazio expires in 2024, but the Serbian midfielder has already been in the crosshairs of several big names for some time. And his agent, the former Paris Saint Germain striker Mateja Kezman, ignites the rivalry: “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer market – he told the French portal foot01 -. At the moment we have those of Manchester United and Psg. Sergej is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but he wants to go to Manchester. ”
Some time ago the Lazio president Claudio Lotito had set the request to let Milinkovic Savic leave at 100 million, now the price would have been set at around 70 million and Juve has not yet lost hope. The Serbian has been on Allegri’s wish list since the previous management and his performance this season has confirmed the convictions of the Juventus coach.
May 2nd – 08:09
