Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s contract with Lazio expires in 2024, but the Serbian midfielder has already been in the crosshairs of several big names for some time. And his agent, the former Paris Saint Germain striker Mateja Kezman, ignites the rivalry: “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer market – he told the French portal foot01 -. At the moment we have those of Manchester United and Psg. Sergej is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but he wants to go to Manchester. ”