The end of an era. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaves Lazio to go to Al-Hilal (a team in which Kalidou Koulibaly, ex Napoli also plays), in Saudi Arabia. The negotiation developed very quickly because the Serbian had asked for the transfer to Lotito (who will collect around 40 million euros), expressing the wish that the checkers could be reached before the end of the current week, to avoid having to join the teammates who I have been on retreat in Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno) since Tuesday evening.

milinkovic situation

—

There has already been an exchange of documents between the teams, and everything went smoothly. Between today 12 July and tomorrow 13 July, Milinkovic will carry out the medical tests. At that point he will sign the rich contract that will guarantee him around 20 million euros per season for the next three years. Having arrived in 2015, Milinkovic became both the foreigner and the most prolific midfielder in the history of Lazio. But now the Milinkocracy it’s over. And to replace him, Lazio will have to invest in the market and satisfy Sarri. In addition to the fans who are already trembling…