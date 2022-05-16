The first special observed at Allianz Stadium in the penultimate Serie A can only be him: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Historic touch of Max Allegri, now leaving the Biancoceleste club, although the latest official statements go in a different direction. Juve has been talking for some time with the entourage of the player, who will soon bring the bids to Lotito’s table: the Lazio president wants to trigger an auction and will hardly accept a sum of less than 60-70 million. Few margins of opening, at least for now, for the involvement of technical counterparts, even if some young players owned by Juve – such as Fagioli and Rovella – like Sarri so much. The Serbian midfielder would like to stay in Italy, but the negotiation requires a considerable financial commitment.