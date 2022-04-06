MILINKOVIC SAVIC, JUVENTUS ON THE TOP PLAYER OF LAZIO: 70 MILLION ARE NEEDED. CALCIOMERCATO NEWS

Milinkovic Savic back to the center of the transfer market. The 27-year-old Serbian midfielder is liked by many top clubs. From the Bayern Monaco and al PsgWithout to forget Manchester United And Citya Atletico Madrid fierce that in Spain is ahead of real Madrid And Barcelona. But there is also there Juventus on the biancoceleste “Sergeant”. To snatch him from Lazio, however, an offer of 70 million euros will be needed. Otherwise difficult to tempt Claudio Lotito. According to reports from calcioomercato.com, Milinkovic Savic’s agent Mateja Kezman “has resumed, indeed intensified, contacts also with Juve, the most recent in recent days. It was used to confirm Juve’s interest, provided that the conditions may fall within the parameters of the new course, however ambitious (we are approaching the centenary of Lambs). The technical ones of Milinkovic-Savic are fully part of it: 27 years old, physically intact, exemplary professional, talent ready for consecration, tactically just what is needed to Merry for his midfield. Juve, then, has always been a welcome goal for the player. “

MILINKOVIC SAVIC – POGBA: MANCHESTER UNITED AND JUVENTUS, BETWEEN THE CALCIOMARKET

Milinkovic-Savicas mentioned is also a strong goal of the Manchester United. The Red Devils could aim for him to replace Paul Pogba expiring at the end of the season. The 29-year-old French midfielder has already received a major offer from the Paris Saint Germain. But before saying yes to the Psg the Octopus also wants to understand the moves of Juventus. Turin and the black and white shirt are in his heart, a return to Serie A would tempt him a lot. Juve thinks about it: Merry he wants an international player in the middle of the field to relaunch the championship challenge starting next season. Pogba and Milinkovic Savic they are certainly ad hoc profiles in this sense.