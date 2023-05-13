Strefezza misses a penalty, Immobile scores and then the Salento turn everything around with a brace from Oudin. In the final comes the midfielder’s goal for the biancocelesti who go +2 on Inter

In the 49th minute of the second half, a header by Milinkovic prevented Lazio from losing against Lecce, which would have been the fourth in the last five days. Biancocelesti in great difficulty in the march for the qualification of the Champions League. Immobile’s return to scoring at the Olimpico in the league after 243 days had deluded Sarri’s team. Oudin’s brace between the end of the first half and the start of the second half reversed the result. Lazio in difficulty to recover until Milinkovic’s 2-2. Lecce, who squandered a penalty with Strefezza at the start of the match, recriminated for the victory they missed in the end, but left the Olimpico each after a match that revived their chances of salvation.

First half — Compared to the formation beaten by Milan, Sarri brings something new. Lazzari returns from right-back in place of the tired Marusic (on the bench). Given the defections of Cataldi (season practically over) and Vecino, confirmed Marcos Antonio as point guard. Baroni retouches the first line by inserting Colombo and Banda alongside Strefezza. The first attempt at the net is from Lecce: Oudin’s blow, high. Lazio grinds the game waiting to take the shot: the Apulian block is effective. After a contrast between Blin and Hysaj Maresca awards a penalty to Lecce amid protests from Lazio. On 23′ from the penalty spot, however, Strefezza kicked wide. Baroni’s team does not get lost, remaining aggressive and compact. Lazio takes off in speed: Umtiti frees on a cross from Lazzari. Sarri’s formation begins to find depth without however becoming dangerous. But at the first real chance, with an assist from Luis Alberto, in the 34th minute Immobile unlocks the match. The striker breaks a fast in the league at the Olimpico which had lasted since 11 September, against Verona. Eleventh center in the Serie A season for the Lazio captain. Lazio takes security: more fluid maneuver. In the 43rd minute, the biancocelesti almost doubled. Falcone is able to thwart a close touch from Milinkovic. Lecce forward: gang stopped by Lazzari. In the 47th minute the Salento equalized with an angled left foot from Oudin, served by Gendrey. See also MotoGP | KTM: the link with Red Bull F1 is a big boost

Oudin’s encore — In the second half, the teams show up with the same line-ups. Lecce immediately enterprising: in the 5th minute, a razor by Banda rejected by Provedel. A minute later Oudin, this time with a right foot, strikes the Lazio goalkeeper on an assist from Strefezza and gives Lecce the lead. Overturned result, Lazio in tilt. In the 13th minute, Sarri brings in Pellegrini and Pedro in place of Hysaj and Felipe Anderson. The Biancocelesti’s assault starts, but the Giallorossi are reactive in the restart phase (Strefezza ends on the side). In the background a header from Milinkovic. On 22′ Baroni refreshes the attack with Ceesay and Di Francesco who take over Colombo and Banda. Lazio in obvious difficulty but try to raise the pace. On 28′ Basic replaces Marco Antonio and Luis Alberto moves into the control room. In the 30th minute, a mix-up in the Lecce area: Immobile and then Zaccagni didn’t find the decisive touch. In Lecce Gendrey gives way to Simone Romagnoli while Gonzalez alternates Strefezza. Falcone saves a header from Immobile. Another change between the Apulians: Helgason for Oudin. The Lecce goalkeeper on guard against a shot by Pedro. Six minutes of final recovery. Pedro’s post in the 47th minute. Two minutes after Lazio’s equalizer signed by a header from Milinkovic on a ball countered by the Lecce defense. The match ends on 2-2 among many regrets for the two teams. See also Spezia Calcio, Semplici presents the match against Verona: "Important, but not decisive"

