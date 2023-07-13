Once the official announcement has arrived at Al Hilal, it is time for Milinkovic-Savic to put his hand on his heart and greet the people of Lazio after 8 years. On social media, the Serbian midfielder took his leave as follows: “Today is a special day for me, it’s difficult to find the right words to greet you. It’s been 8 years since my arrival and I can never forget everything we’ve experienced together. The Coppa Italia , the two Super Cups, and all the goals and assists. You have always supported me and given me the strength of a true sergeant. All of this will never be forgotten and I will always carry it in my heart. Lazio and our people, together with all the companions I’ve found over the years, it’s been a real family. Here I learned a lot and became the man I am today. Thanks also to the coaches and all the staff who worked with us, and the fans who with their passion helped us reach results that seemed impossible. The last joy with Sergente was the Champions League qualification and I wish you all to do many more great things. Come on Lazio! It will always be my second home”.