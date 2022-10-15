The suggestion of being together under the Mole feeds the hopes of an arrival of the Lazio to the Lady. Meanwhile, Sergej’s brother, Vanya, will be an opponent from the grenade goal
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has often been intercepted in recent years in Turin. This has fueled the hopes of Juventus fans: even if it actually depended on the presence of his brother, Vanja, who defends the grenade goal on the other bank of the Po. names that warm up the Bianconeri the most in the transfer market.
#Milinkovic #family #business #ally #sergeant #Juve #plays #Turin
Leave a Reply