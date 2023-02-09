The Biancoceleste formation is still in the Champions League area, but we need to start again in order not to lose further ground. Moreover, Atalanta arrives at the Olimpico on Saturday, direct competitor for the conquest of a place among the top four. We need an author’s test and Lazio ask it above all from Sergej Milinkovic, who has very auspicious precedents against Atalanta. The Serbian has already scored 5 goals against the Bergamo players, a tally that makes Gasperini’s team his favorite victim, like the other Nerazzurri team in Serie A, Inter. Among the 5 goals scored against the Bergamo players there is also the one that allowed the Biancocelesti to get their hands on the Italian Cup in the 2019 final. A tradition that the Serbian will try to continue (his also one of the two goals in Lazio’s last victory over ‘Atalanta at the Olimpico in the league, in 2017) also because at stake is the possibility of achieving a record that would make him enter the history of the club. With 64 goals scored for the biancoceleste he is, on a par with Pandev and Klose, the best foreign scorer ever for Lazio. With another goal he would remain alone at the top of this ranking.

FUTURE ENGLISH?

Milinkovic is in a hurry to take home the primacy also because his and Lazio’s paths could separate at the end of the season. The negotiation for the renewal of the contract which expires in 2024 is always on standby. There has been a rapprochement with his agent, Kezman, but the parties remain distant. Thus the probabilities of his sale in the summer grow to avoid the risk that he could then leave on a free transfer the following year. However, it also depends on the offers that will arrive. Only if they are deemed adequate (at least fifty million) will the club let him leave, otherwise Lazio will keep the player even at the cost of losing him to zero next year. Until a few months ago the most concrete hypothesis was that of a transfer to Juventus. However, the problems of the Juventus club have made this track vanish. In recent days, however, the interest of some English clubs in the Serbian has resurfaced. Of one, in particular: Arsenal. The London club had already made an attempt last summer, but without sinking the blow. He seems willing to do so in the coming months, also because with an increasingly probable return to the Champions League (he is currently first in the standings) Arteta’s team is ready to make large investments. While waiting to know his fate, Milinkovic will try to win the Champions League with Lazio. “I’ve only played it once, kind of little,” he said some time ago. Next year he wants to be there at all costs. And the safest way is to conquer it with the Biancoceleste team.