Juve ahead with Vlahovic and Morata on the evening of the farewell to the two players, then the goals of Patric and the Serbian give the arithmetic qualification to Sarri’s team

The Allianz Stadium opens the evening celebrating the fifth championship in a row of the women’s team, Juve greets Chiellini and Dybala, at the last black and white dance at the Allianz Stadium under the gaze (also) of Leao and Buffon but fails to season the ‘tribute with the three points. Lazio recovered two goals, scoring the 2-2 in the 95th minute. Vlahovic and Morata return to scoring, the first in abstinence from three league games, the other from 12 March, double with Sampdoria. Then Lazio beats a shot, or rather two: first Patric shortens the distance in the 51st minute, then the observed special Milinkovic-Savic achieves the same with the time expired. And for Sarri’s team, equal is precious: access to the Europa League is worth it.

Yesterday Today Tomorrow – Between amarcord and the future, Juve-Lazio is above all a greeting for Chiellini and Dybala, between choirs and banners that accompany their entry into the field, as owners, indeed as captain and vice captain for one last time. With them also the captain announced for next season, Bonucci, as well as for the third time from 1 ‘the young Miretti, ready to showcase everything he is capable of thinking about the Juve of the future. In extremis Rabiot surrenders to inguinal inflammation and goes to the bench, with Locatelli finding a starting shirt. In Lazio there is no Immobile, in his place the Cape Verdean Cabral. It is a light and sparkling Juve, which has nothing more to ask from the championship if not to file the two defeats in a row from which it has returned (with Genoa in the league and with Inter in the Italian cup final), while Lazio look for the point of safety for the Europa League. See also From Zaniolo to Sanches: how to translate Elkann's words on the market

Ready, beware Vlahovic – And already after 5 ‘Sarri’s team close to the advantage going to hit the crossbar with Cataldi. Vlahovic warms up his engines, and two minutes later Strakosha comes out of his way, thwarting the enormous threat. But nothing can at 10 ‘, when the Serbian dives on a cross from Morata and heads the 1-0, exulting with the Dybala mask. For the Serbian it is goal number 24, but Immobile still has three more. The vigorous embrace with Chiellini and the jump on Joya’s shoulders are the aperitif of what will happen after 7 minutes. As expected, Allegri recalls King Giorgio, in the presence of him in black and white number 560, and sends De Ligt onto the field. Comrades and the public unite in a common, moved applause to the captain, who comes out after a thousand hugs: the last is that of the Dutchman, on the sideline, in a symbolic handover. The game goes on, Chiellini continues his secular pilgrimage around the field, to collect the infinite greeting of the Allianz. Meanwhile Perin comes out bravely on Cabral’s feet, after a good penetration by Milinkovic-Savic. See also How many penalties have River been given so far in the championship?

Double advantage, then the comeback – At 36 ‘Juve’s doubling arrives: Dybala sinks his stride, then stops, waits for Cuadrado and serves him with a heel, throwing him deeply. The Colombian gives in to Morata, who turns on himself and starts a right-footed shot that ends up behind Strakosha. Great goal, the ninth in the league for the Spaniard. Lazio does not give up and pushes, with Milinkovic Savic able to verticalize or propose himself forward in the first person. But Juve do not let their guard down and are ready to tip forward. At the start of the second half, Lazio find the goal: a corner kick from Cataldi and a head from Patric, with a final touch from Alex Sandro. The 2-1 arrives in the 51st minute. Compared to the first half, Lazio grows in conviction and confidence, Juve shrinks after a very intense first fraction, also risking a comeback. Allegri plays the triple by inserting Aké, Kean and Pellegrini (for Locatelli, Vlahovic and Morata) in the 62 ‘, in response to Sarri who had recalled Cabral for Pedro. And just Kean almost doubled by spinning in stunt but without finding the mirror. All up at minute 77 ‘: Dybala comes out, submerged by the embrace of his teammates and the ovation of the fans. In place of him Palumbo. And also for Joya, the lap of the field takes place, with autographs, handshakes and selfies, 192 races later. But that’s not all: in fact, in the 95th minute Milinkovic-Savic beats Perin from an impossible position and sets the result at 2-2. See also Copa Libertadores: where can it be seen on TV from next year?

May 16, 2022 (change May 16, 2022 | 22:55)

