On Thursday, on the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor and supermodel Milind Soman greeted in a special way. Milind in his post wished for PM Modi good health and ‘good and active opposition’. PM Modi has also thanked Milind Soman for his birthday greetings.

Milind Soman wrote in a tweet- ‘Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your 70th birthday, I wish you good health and active opposition. So that you can do good works for the great country. ‘ Apart from this, Milind also used a smiley face.

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. 🙂 https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Prime Minister Modi also thanked him in a very interesting way for wishing Milind a happy birthday. PM Modi wrote – ‘Congratulations on your birthday and thank you for your ambitious thinking’. These tweets of PM Modi and Milind Soman have received thousands of likes and retweets.

Let us tell you that players from Bollywood to politics and sports have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Apart from this, celebrities from all over the world including Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi a happy birthday.