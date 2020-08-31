Great party at home Yes, on Wife Ankita’s birthday, Milind had a wonderful party at her house, which consisted only of family members.

Milind shared photos Milind has shared many beautiful pictures of this birthday celebration on his Instagram account.

Milind said- Happy birthday to my sweetheart Milind, while posting these pictures, has written the family time in the caption, Happy Birthday to My Sweetheart Ankita.

Everyone in the family arrived All the members of his family gathered on Ankita’s birthday and celebrated this special day together.

Ankita ran 29 km on 29th birthday Milind has written many good things in praise of Ankita, but the biggest thing is that Ankita ran 29 km comfortably on her 29th birthday. Milind wrote stating that he is proud of him.

Milind Ankita gives fitness goals Milind and Ankita often give fitness goals to fans through social media.

The difference of 25 years in both Please tell that there is a gap of 25 years between Milind and Ankita. Milind is 54 years old and Ankita is 20 years old. However, this gap of age could never become a wall in their love, romance and fitness.

Ankita was a cabin crew in Air Asia Ankita started her career as a cabin crew cabin executive in 2013 in Air Asia. Apart from Assamese, she also knows to speak Hindi, English, French as well as Bengali. In November 2015, Ankita ran the first 10,000 Marathon with Milind. Both got married in the year 2018.

Milind Soman and Ankita Kanwar are counted among the couples from Bollywood who are the fastest breakers in the fitness race. Milind celebrated his wife Ankita’s 29th birthday with much fanfare, whose pictures she has also shared on social media.