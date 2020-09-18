new Delhi: Yesterday was the birthday of Prime Minister Modi on 17 September. On the 70th birthday of PM Modi, many people in the country and world greeted him. During this, actor and fitness freak Milind Soman also wished PM Modi. Now his tweet and PM Modi’s reply has gone viral.

What did Milind Soman write

Milind Soman wrote in his tweet, “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your 70th birthday, I wish you good health and a good and active opposition. So that you can do good works for our great country ”.

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

PM Mod’s reply

In response to this tweet, it was written from PM Handle, ‘Thank you for the birthday wish and for your ambitious thinking.’

More than 24 thousand likes

This tweet has received more than 24 thousand likes so far. One users wrote – Best reply of the day. At the same time, many other people are also giving their own feedback.