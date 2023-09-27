Milik launches Juventus: Lecce ko. “How nice to score again”

Milik decides Juventus-Lecce: the Polish striker scores the first goal in the championship and it is very heavy because it is worth 3 golden points which they relaunch the Juventus team (after the defeat against Sassuolo at the weekend)allowing them to overtake the Salento team (which arrived in Turin third in the standings and unbeaten in the first five days). “How nice to get back to scoring, how nice to win tonight”the words of the former Marseille and Napoli player on Instagram.

“It was important to win today after a defeat that came in a daring way, with too many single errors that rarely happen. Lecce are grim, it wasn’t easy. We started well, we didn’t concede anything and we were balanced on the pitch. Then we had the patience to take advantage of the opportunities created.” Massimiliano Allegri analyzes Juventus’ victory over Lecce at the Allianz Stadium thanks to Milik’s goal. The Juventus coach underlines on Dazn’s microphones. “We have to play the ball less backwards and with a minute to go you can’t put a ball in the middle of the area, you had to manage it differently. But these are things that settle down, the boys did well and it wasn’t easy at level mental”.

Juve reacted with character after Saturday’s defeat at Sassuolo (4-2). “They told us that we were Inter’s rival, then they called us idiots”, the words of Max Allegri. “We have to have the balance of playing these matches and having the help of the fans. Then we work to improve many things.” The Juventus coach doesn’t want to hear about the Scudetto: “I’ve said it over and over, I’m not hiding it. Inter, Milan and Napoli are currently better equipped to win the title. They are strong teams, we have players with little experience. But we have players who can grow, after the goal we grew mentally.”

Allegri’s analysis of some singles: “Rabiot and Cambiaso have grown, patience is needed to absorb mistakes. Gatti was attacked for the latest mistake, but these are daring episodes. He is a player who has 27 games in Serie A, all for Juventus. Fagioli and Miretti are growing, Weah must fit in, we have found McKennie who has great strength. Rugani played an extraordinary match, he plays calmly because he is used to it. If you’re not. after the ball it burns you more and you need patience. Milik? He is an extraordinary player, he played a great game.”

Federico Chiesa reached 100 appearances with the Juventus shirt against Lecce, confirming himself also in this match among the best of the Bianconeri (6 appearances with 4 goals and an assist in this start of Serie A): “Am I the leader? When you play and wear this shirt you have responsibilities, Juve has a great history, but we have great players with great leadership and young people who want to demonstrate. We started with enthusiasm, we want to get into the top 4 to play in the Champions League next year.” On Allegri he suggests him as a second striker: “The coach asks me to play closer to goal and I think I’m repaying this trust.” On the victory against Lecce: “At the start of the championship we demonstrated modern football based on pressing but in the first half we were a bit on our feet and we understood that we shouldn’t go too far, which we instead did against Sassuolo at 2-2 We are trying to go down this path.” His name ended up in the news of the last transfer market, but Chiesa reveals: “Was there the possibility of leaving Juve in the summer? In the summer I received the call from the director, we talked and discussed things and together we told ourselves to have a great retreat. We didn’t think about the transfer market, I only thought about getting back into shape.”

