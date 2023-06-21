Arek Milik is a Juventus player. Operation completed in the afternoon with the exchange of documents and the agreement between the two clubs which will be filed in the next few hours: permanent transfer, Marseille will be guaranteed 6 million plus 1 bonus, for a total of 7 as agreed last summer . This is the first signing of new Juventus director Giovanni Manna: the confirmation of the Polish forward was an express request from Max Allegri, who appreciated him a lot on and off the pitch last season.

Done deal

—

The number 14 can act as first or second striker: an ideal piece in the 3-5-2 that Allegri has in mind, especially in the face of the concrete danger of losing Vlahovic in the coming weeks. If a suitable offer arrives – it’s no secret that there are already several top clubs on the trail of the Serbian center forward – Juve will seriously consider the transfer of the player. In short, the Milik affair also serves to protect himself, with an element that knows Italian football well and can act as a mother hen for the youngest of the group.