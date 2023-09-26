The Pole, making his first start, decides to start the sixth matchday and relaunches the Bianconeri after the defeat against Sassuolo three days ago

Filippo Cornacchia

A strike from Milik raises Juventus and stops Lecce’s run. The Pole’s steal goal, decisive at the start of the second half, and the attentive defensive performance gave the Bianconeri a narrow victory and allowed Massimiliano Allegri’s team to erase Saturday’s heavy defeat against Sassuolo. Success of “short nose” and second place alone for one night, waiting for the Milan match. The Giallorossi’s unbeaten streak, however, stops at the Allianz Stadium.

ONLY CHURCH AND… WHISTLES — Allegri confirms Szczesny after the errors in Reggio Emilia and initially launches Milik in place of Vlahovic from the first minute. Rotations also for D’Aversa, who however does not give up on the striker Krstovic and the bursts of Almqvist. Juventus, thanks to a Lecce with great confidence, struggled to take control of the match and gain ground. The prolonged dribbling of the Giallorossi, who have in Krstovic an important point of reference for the maneuver, ends up disheartening the Bianconeri, who are very attentive in the defensive phase but probably still a little dazed by the defeat against Sassuolo. It is the usual Chiesa who wakes up the Lady, after a few timid attempts. The number 7, just before the half hour mark, enters the area with the right timing, but then his diagonal ends up just a few centimeters wide. Too little for the crowd at the Allianz Stadium, who booed the Bianconeri at the end of the first half. See also F1 | Steiner: "We wanted Mick to be fast and concrete. We did it"

MILIK BREAKS IN — Milik turns the groans into applause, as at the start of the second half (12th minute) he finds a pass in front of his team’s goal following a flying header from Rabiot. First goal of the season for the Pole, who unblocks himself and… mentally also unblocks Juventus, freer in every sense from that moment. The former Marseille’s goal gives confidence to the Bianconeri, who are more dangerous up front and always armored at the back. There is also time for the entry of Vlahovic (in place of Milik) and the relaunch of Gatti, protagonist of Fantozzi’s own goal in Reggio Emilia, on the pitch in the second half in place of Rugani. Lecce tries until the end to avoid their first defeat in the championship, but fails also due to Kaba’s final expulsion (double yellow card). See also Women's Copa América 2022: matches, schedules and where to watch on television