Energy company Shell cannot hide behind political responsibility. As a private company, Shell also has a duty of care to protect Dutch citizens against the consequences of dangerous climate change. This is what Milieudefensie argues in the appeal of the climate case that started on Tuesday in The Hague.
Edwin Timmer
