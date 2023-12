Javier Miley: the situation in Argentina is critical and will get worse in the near future

The situation in Argentina is critical and will worsen in the near future. This was stated by the incoming President of Argentina, Javier Miley, reports RIA News.

According to the elected head of state, after the current situation worsens, the country will chart a path to growth.

Miley’s inauguration as President of Argentina became known on December 10.