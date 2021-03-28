Viewers met at the end of March 2006 Hannah Montana, a young and famous singer who by day was an anonymous student by night a star of music. 15 years after the start of the successful Disney Channel series, its protagonist Miley Cyrus wrote in his own handwriting a touching letter to your character.

The American star wrote a lengthy and moving handwritten letter to her character, which she gave life to for six years. “Dear Hannah Montana, I still love you 15 years later“, you can read in the description to celebrate the anniversary, which was uploaded to social networks.

“Hello Hannah, it has been a while, 15 years to be exact since the first time I put that blonde bangs on my forehead to hide my identity and I put on a pink robe with the initials of HM in the heart”, starts the extensive celebrity letter.

The modern and provocative version of Miley Cyrus. Photo: PA

“That is where you would live forever. Not only in mine, but in that of millions of people around the world”, follows the beginning of the letter that was uploaded to Instagram, where it has 127 million followers.

Cyrus continued to express everything he gained during the six years that brought his character to life: people like Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso and Jason Earles “they became family” and he saw them more than his own blood.

Miley Cyrus as her youthful alter ego Hannah Montana. Photo: Diney Channel

And she is sincere: “Although you are considered an alter ego, there was actually a moment in my life when you had more of my identity in your glove than I in my own hands. “

And it is that the equitable exchange of “fame for anonymity” continues to this day. “You were like a rocket that took me to the moon and never brought me back to the ground”, something that “I could not have imagined when I recorded myself singing I love rock n roll against a white wall in the kitchen of my mother’s friends in Nashville. “

Then the star recounts the intimate moments she went through on the series. The death of his grandfather, who was never able to see the premiere of the fiction although he did see an ad during High School Musical that “it was one of the proudest moments of his life.”

Also, her first love, her first period “in white capri pants the day a pretty boy invited me to lunch.” Instead he spent it in the bathroom with his mother sobbing and struggling to find new pants.

“You have all my love and maximum gratitude. Giving you life during those 6 years it was an honor. I am in debt not only to you, Hannah, but with everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and my deepest gratitude to the end (…) Not a day goes by that I forget where I came from (…) I love you, Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley, “he finished.

Hannah Montana and her legacy

Released on March 24, 2006 in Disney Channel, Hannah Montana featured 28-year-old singer and actress Miley Cyrus, in the role of Miley Stewart, his famous alter ego.

Miley Cyrus poses for a photo before a press conference at the Copacabana Palace Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Photo: AP

The child-adolescent production also featured his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, the veteran country singer.

In total 98 episodes over four seasons, a concert film in 2008 and a second film released in 2009.

In addition, to add to the incredible phenomenon, more than 30 singles under the name Hannah Montana and her albums sold more than 10 million copies in the United States alone.