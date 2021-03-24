Miley Cyrus transported many of her followers to the time when she was performing as a Disney star by remembering Hannah Montana for the 15th anniversary of the hit series that brought her to fame.

From her official networks on Instagram and Twitter, the 28-year-old artist wrote an emotional fist letter addressed to the beloved character she characterized.

“Hi Hannah. It’s been a while, fifteen years to be exact. Since the first time I slid that blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to hide my identity. Then I slipped into a pink terrycloth robe with the dazzling ‘HM’ acronym above the heart. I didn’t know then … that’s where you would live forever. Not just mine, but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered an ‘alter ego’, in reality, there was a moment in my life when you had more of my identity in your glove than I did in my own hands, “he wrote Miley Cyrus.

“Hannah, I hope you listen to me and believe me when I say those words are true. You have all my love and my greatest gratitude. Giving you life during those six years was an honor. Not only am I indebted to you but also to everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have my loyalty and deepest appreciation to the end. With all sincerity I say thank you ”, added the young artist.

Miley Cyrus writes a letter to Hannah Montana for the 15 years of the series. Photo: Miley Cyrus / Twitter.

How do you remember Miley Cyrus became known by starring in the series Hannah Montana, the story of a girl named Miley Stewart who had a second life as the pop superstar Hannah Montana.

The production lasted four seasons and was a success for Disney and for Miley herself.

