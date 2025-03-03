Take an original dress to the red carpet of the Oscar awards is fine, but Miley Cyrus has decided to pass the game by completing his styling with The most original ‘Beauty’: starring Discolored eyebrows with which it is totally unrecognizable.

The singer became one of the most observed at the beginning of the year in the Golden Globes, where she premiered a new bangs with which she advanced one of the capillary trends of the season. Not happy with that, Miley Cyrus has surprised again in her last appearance of ‘Red Carpet’, specifically in the Oscars 2025, with a new look.

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller have delivered the Oscar for Best Sound to Dune: Part two. Without bangs and with her face totally exposed, the singer has impacted with A very groundbreaking ‘look’ when carrying its decolored eyebrows and thus creating a very ethereal and daring style.

The singer, who has always wore leafy eyebrows and chestnuts, He has opted to dye them from Rubio Platinoso that from afar it might seem directly has no eyebrows.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards Jordan Strauss / LaPresse

In the face, the look plays a fundamental role and, specifically, The eyebrows define the expression of it. It is for this same reason that those who discolor them, as Miley Cyrus has done (and other celebrities like Hailey Bieber or Kim Kardashian), look unrecognizable.

For the Oscars, the American has made up her eyes in light brown and her lips in a very flattering peach color; while the hair has taken it loose and combed with waves to the side.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards Jae C. Hong / LaPresse

As a dress, the artist has taken A Alexander McQueen designformed by a black bodice with ‘halter’ neck and a long skirt. In addition, lace gloves stand out as a striking accessory of the ‘outfit’.





Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.