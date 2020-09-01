American singer Miley Cyrus showed subscribers home photos in which she was captured in a frank form after the MTV awards. The publication on her Instagram account was noticed in the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old celebrity posed in the kitchen in a black transparent top on a naked body and underwear of the same color. She complemented her look with bright red lipstick and silver jewelry: a massive necklace with a cross and many bracelets.

Related materials The temptation of freedom Who invented to squeeze women’s breasts with underwear and why women so want to get rid of it

“I love your special style”, “So natural and beautiful”, “You were fantastic at the awards. The best voice, the best serve, ”fans wrote to her in the comments below the post, which received more than two million likes.

On August 31, after the MTV Video Music Awards, New York Post reporters recognized Miley Cyrus’s outfit as one of the best celebrity looks at the event. The singer wore a black translucent linen Mugler dress made of translucent fabric, trimmed with shiny details. Her look was complemented by matching gloves, black heeled sandals and hoop earrings.