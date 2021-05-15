Miley Cyrus has taken the next step in her career by signing an exclusive agreement with NBC Universal. With this, the singer’s company, Cyrus Production Company, will develop programs, entertainment spaces and music for television and streaming.

Keep in mind that NBC is proprietary from SyFy, E !, Peacock, Universal Kids and Oxygen channelsTherefore, Cyrus’ portfolio as a producer would diversify. For now, it has only been confirmed that the interpreter will transmit only three special presentations through Peacock. The first one will be “Stand by you”, on the occasion of the celebration of LGTBI Pride.

NBC Director Susan Rovner highlighted the importance of this new partnership for her team. “Miley is the true definition of a multi-faceted superstar and their first special is the perfect way to start this incredible partnership ”, he highlighted in an official statement.

For her part, Cyrus confessed to being excited about this stage that has just begun and thanked NBC for the trust throughout her career. “I have a long and beautiful relationship with the company for years. There are many memorable moments in my career where I felt supported by them. I feel that it is a natural step for me and I am eager to create content that we all love and that, I hope, everyone can see, ”she wrote on her social networks.

