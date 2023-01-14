With videoSince yesterday, showbiz websites have not spoken about the new single from Miley Cyrus (30). Three years after her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, she looks like Flowers deal with him firmly. Here are the clues.



Leon van Wijk



14 Jan. 2023

No, Cyrus has not yet said out loud that her new song is about the Australian actor (33) of the Hunger Gamesmovies. But it’s probably no coincidence that the break-up song, currently number 1 on the iTunes download chart at 26 countries, came out on January 13. It may have made Friday the thirteenth extra unhappy for Liam, who had his birthday yesterday.

Rumor has it that in the period around their divorce he wrote the song When I was your man (2013) by Bruno Mars dedicated to Miley. Mars wrote the song for his girlfriend Jessica Caban because he was afraid of losing her. The song contains a well-known passage in which Mars sings what, in hindsight, he wished he had done to keep the relationship going:

I should have bought you flowers

(I should have bought flowers for you) And held your hand

(have to hold your hand) See also Ice hockey | Roby Järventie's effective night helped Nuoret Leijonat to victory and the semi-finals Should have given you all my hours

(Have to spend all my hours with you) When I had the chance

(When I had the chance) Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance

(Take you to every party, because you wanted to dance so bad)

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to hear that Miley responds in her new single, to the same tune:

I can buy myself flowers (…)

(I can buy myself flowers) Talk to myself for hours (…)

(talking to myself for hours) I can take myself dancing

(I can dance myself) And I can hold my own hand

(And hold my own hand)

Cyrus ends the passage harshly, saying, “I can love myself better than you.” They are unmistakably addressed to Liam, as earlier in the song she mentions the house she owned with a loved one and that she ” saw burn’. Miley and Liam’s villa went up in flames in 2018.



<br />



Shame on twerking

It doesn’t stop at words. In the sexy video for the song (already good for 17 million views), Miley seems to repeat the move with which she made the news in 2019. On the red carpet, Miley and Liam were asked what a typical dance of theirs looked like, on which Miley moved her buttocks against Liam’s crotch while twerking. ,,Don’t do it, honey,” replied Liam, who seemed ashamed. “We’re on the red carpet.” In the new clip, there is no one to stop the reborn Miley. See also Ice hockey | Aapeli Räsänen, who was chosen for Leijon, knows how to perform, and got an early dose of it at only 11 years old

Sometimes the clues are a bit searched. According to U.S. Magazine The fitness scene in Cyrus’ new clip may have a link to Liam, as the couple were spotted at a pilates studio at the start of their relationship.

At the beginning of the video, Miley also wears a gold Yves Saint Laurent dress from 1991. Exactly the year between the birth years of Miley and Liam, notes Daily Mail. At the end of the clip, she is said to be wearing a suit from the same brand, but from last year. Clearly a signal that she is ready to get on with her life, according to the newspaper.

Together, apart, engaged

Not everything is true. Over the past day, a tweet went viral with nearly 37,000 likes, claiming that the clip was Flowers was shot in the house where Liam cheated with fourteen women during his marriage to Miley. Interesting, but there is no evidence for that. See also Pope Benedict XVI died: the first photos show the body

Miley and Liam met in 2009. They were together for a short time then, but broke up. They found each other again, got engaged in 2012, broke up, got engaged again in 2016, got married in 2018, separated in 2019 and finalized the divorce in 2020. Liam is currently with Gabriella Brooks, Miley with Maxx Morando.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in 2019. © Reuters



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: