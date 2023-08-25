Pop Star Drops New Track About Honoring Who We Were, Loving Who We Are, and Celebrating Who We Will Become

An album in promotion, an unprecedented record with Flowers and a surprise new single released. Miley Cyrus has no intention of stopping and today is back with a new unreleased song which had not been included in Endless Summer Vacationthe record released by the pop star on March 10th.

The new single from Miley Cyrus — Used To Be Young, now in radio rotation and available for streaming on the main digital platforms, can be considered to all intents and purposes a bonus track of Endless Summer Vacation, even if those who had already purchased the physical version of the album by the 30-year-old from Tennessee will have to settle for listening to the new single in streaming: the song has already been added to the digital version of the latest album as track number 4, but at the moment it doesn't seem a reprint of the physical edition is planned.

The new song by Used To Be Young fits fully into the new era inaugurated by Miley Cyrus with Flowersto date his most successful song with 8 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 e over 4 billion streams on Spotify. An intimate song which, as explained by the artist herself, “is about honoring who we have been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become”.

The official video of Used To Be Young — To accompany the new song there is also an official video clip in which the former Hannah Montana star has decided to playing her mother as a child: "It's extremely emotional, because I could see her on camera using a technology I've live streamed with my mother. So we could see each other and as she danced to the song it made me cry, laugh and feel so many real emotions I think that all of this connects people with real emotions, which I don't feel like they can come out very much these days."

On the occasion of the release of Used To Be YoungMiley Cyrus has also released a new TV special from the series Backyard Sessions in which the young artist interprets songs from her career and not only in the garden of her home. The special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) that accompanied the release of the last album was distributed worldwide by Disney +, while this updated version enriched with an unedited interview was exclusively broadcast by ABC in the United States and immediately released on Hulu.

10 years from Bangerz — The release of Used To Be Young also coincides with the 10th anniversary of one of Miley Cyrus' most successful albums, Bangerz, winner of three platinum records thanks in part to songs such as Wrecking ball, We Can't Stop And Adore You. Given the occasion, the 30-year-old decided to launch one new version of Bangerz limited edition vinyl with a new packaging with unpublished photos and the bonus track 23 signed by Miley Cyrus and Mike WiLL Made-It.