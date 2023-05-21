Miley Cyrus joked about a torn top that almost exposed her breasts on live TV

American singer Miley Cyrus reacted to the embarrassment when she almost bared her breasts on live TV. A video on this topic has been posted on YouTubechannel of the British version of Vogue.

The pop singer, who became the new cover heroine of the mentioned magazine, told fans about the most memorable outfits that she wore during her long career. The celebrity recalled the case when, during a performance in December 2021, her shiny top unexpectedly broke. At the same time, Cyrus went on stage without underwear.

Related materials:

“My outfit did not last long because the chain on my back broke, I barely had time to catch it. But what’s a live TV show without surprises? Live streaming is like walking a tightrope. Everyone wants to see you dangle, but they don’t want you to fall,” the influencer joked in the video.

Earlier in May, Salma Hayek danced in a bathrobe and accidentally exposed her breasts on camera. On the posted frames, the TV star was captured in a white terry robe, which slipped several times during the dance, thereby exposing her chest.