Singer and actress Miley Cyrus named Disney Legend

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus, who became famous for her role as Hannah Montana in the Disney project of the same name, has received official legend status. This reported Variety edition.

The award ceremony took place in California. The Grammy Award winner, receiving her new title, addressed the audience with a motivational speech from the stage.

“I’m gonna let you in on a little legend secret. Legends are scared too. I’m really scared right now, but we fight the fear anyway, and you can fight the fear anyway. To be scared and do it anyway is legendary!” Miley said.

The artist became the youngest celebrity in history to be named a Disney Legend. Along with her, 13 other celebrities who were part of the biggest projects in the studio’s history received the honorary status.

It was previously reported that Miley Cyrus had radically changed her image and surprised fans with her new style.