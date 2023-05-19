Miley Cyrus (Franklin, Tennessee, USA, 30 years old) has been a television and music star since childhood. She is known for playing a young teenage singer on the Disney series Hannah Montana, more than a decade ago the artist wanted to put that past aside and become a completely different person. In the three decades of her life, Cyrus has starred in controversial moments that have marked her adulthood and that she now regrets, as she recounts in her last interview with the british edition of Voguewhose cover stars.

The singer tried in 2010, by all means, to get away from the wake of the Disney girl that had followed her since her beginnings as an actress in the youth factory. She got it, but in a way that she surprised almost everyone. That same year, she published Can’t Be Tamed, a theme with which he reaffirmed the turn his life had taken. “I wanted attention because I was separating myself from a character that I had played. When you are 20 or 21 years old, you have more to prove”, explains Cyrus in the interview for the header.

2013 was one of the most controversial years for the artist: a new haircut and her rebelliousness in public presentations showed that there was nothing left of that sweet and naive Hannah Montana. “For years I felt a certain amount of guilt and shame for all the controversy and upset that I caused,” the singer concedes. 10 years after that, and although she regrets what he did to her, she criticizes how many were harsh with her in a way that, according to her point of view, was exaggerated. “Now that I am an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged,” she says, insisting: “Adults judged me harshly when I was a child and now, at my age, I realize that I never would. ”.

Wrapped for 10 years in a convoluted and media love story, the singer seems to have finally closed the chapter on her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. A relationship of more shadows than lights and that has ended with Cyrus venting about what happened in that decade on her latest album, Endless Summer, published in March. The song that has undoubtedly grabbed all the headlines and become a record-breaking hit is Flowers. Empowered and raising her self-esteem, the singer showed that she no longer wanted to return to that love story. But, in reality, and as she has just confirmed, she is not completely over it. “I wrote it in a very different way. The song was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love myself better than you. [en la publicada de manera oficial es: ‘Pero puedo amarme mejor que tú’]”, confesses Cyrus and adds: “I can be my own lover, but you are so much better. The song follows a bit of the ‘fake it ’til you make it’ philosophy, which I’m a huge fan of.”

The former couple went down the aisle at the end of 2018, but their marriage lasted just over a year. “I would not delete my story nor would I want it to be deleted,” Cyrus reflects five years later on that link. Like all singer-songwriters, he is inspired by his own life to compose his songs: “Having an interesting life makes the narrative interesting.” With the Hemsworth chapter already closed, Cyrus has a new partner: Maxx Morando, drummer for the band Liily. During the interview, Cyrus does not avoid the question and recounts how their first meeting was. “We had a blind date”, and he qualifies: “Well, it was blind for me, not for him. At that moment I thought: ‘The worst that can happen is that I leave’.

Although in recent years Cyrus has been getting on dozens of festivals to perform his latest songs, he has not done a tour of his own. In fact, she hasn’t traveled the world to promote her records since 2015, with The Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz Tour. Nothing remains of that girl who went on stage for hours, now she admits that it is difficult to please so many people at once: “Even if you are in front of 100,000 people, you are really alone.” For years, Cyrus has tried to get every one of her fans to walk out of her concerts having had the best night of her life, and she even accepted proposals from fans asking for her favorite songs. And she now asks herself publicly: “Do I want to live my life to satisfy others before myself?”

Miley Cyrus with her partner and musician Maxx Morando, at the Gucci fashion show, on November 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Very focused on her current life, Cyrus puts her health before everything else: “I make decisions that I am proud of and that protect me. I put my mental and physical health before a check. I have made time to be with friends and family, doing what I want, which is exercising, eating well, learning ways to improve my life…”. Although she has spent her whole life living between spotlights, microphones and cameras, the singer acknowledges that her anonymity frees her from the social pressure that she may feel at specific moments. “I went skiing and I felt better. In my ski suit I was a complete stranger. She was wearing huge goggles and no one knew who she was.” She doesn’t regret her decisions, because they are part of who she is now: “I know she used to be crazy. It used to be fun. They say it used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”