Singer Miley Cyrus bought a house in Malibu next door to Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne

Famous American singer and actress Miley Cyrus bought a new mansion in Malibu. She paid over seven million dollars for it, reports Dirt.

The house in California cost Cyrus 7.9 million dollars (more than 481.7 million rubles). Singers Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne own houses in the neighborhood. The mansion last sold in 2018 for $5.8 million and has recently been rented out.

The house of 603 square meters was built in 1999. Inside there are six bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a billiard room, a kitchen and a terrace. The site is equipped with a garage for three cars, parking, swimming pool and recreation area. The windows offer ocean views.

In August, Cyrus sold her ranch-style home in Tennessee. The deal was one of the most expensive in the Nashville area in 2022, at $1.45 million.