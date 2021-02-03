Super Bowl 2021 increased the expectation of fans with the announcement of Miley Cyrus as the first singer to perform during the TikTok Tailgate. It is a concert that will take place before the match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The show will take place on February 7. In addition, it will have the presence of the famous pop singer The Weeknd at half time called ‘Pepsi Halftime Show‘.

What is the TikTok Tailgate, where Miley Cyrus will sing?

The TikTok Tailgate is a new proposal to start Super Bowl 2021 with a concert dedicated to the 7,500 health professionals who will be invited to the game to thank them for their social work during the pandemic.

The singer of “Wrecking Ball”, “The Climb” and “Party in the USA” will sing her best musical hits at the opening.

Miley Cyrus announces her participation in the 2021 Super Bowl

Through social networks, the American singer announced her participation in the Super Bowl 2021. She assured that she is eager to return to the stage and reconnect with her audience.

“I’ll be there for him TikTok Tailgate. I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL guests of honor before the game…. Healthcare workers from Tampa and across the country! Join the back door at 2:30 pm ET on February 7 on @ TikTok AND @cbstv! #SBLV “, wrote the young artist on her account Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

In a recent publication, he showed part of the two-piece wardrobe that he will wear in the expected show and published a video where he appears rehearsing one of the songs he will perform.

For its part, the NFL accounts also confirmed the news. “Miley Cyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform on the first #TikTokTailgate,” they noted.

Super Bowl 2021: Who will sing the national anthem?

Singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the United States national anthem at Super Bowl 2021. The artist HER will also be present with the song “America the beautiful”

Super Bowl 2021, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.