When all eyes are on getting performances of Shakira’s latest song against her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, Miley Cyrus arrives to divert attention and focus on her relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. Theirs is a love story that, as the singer herself has already recounted on occasion or other, was a real disaster. Since their breakup, the first in 2013 and the second in 2019 (less than a year after their wedding), the American artist has vented in her songs and has used them as a dart against her partner for almost a decade. . This time, she has done it in her newly released song, Flowers.

To begin with, the date of the publication of his new theme is not a coincidence. This Friday, January 13, Liam Hemsworth turns 33. And then there are the lyrics, in which Cyrus sings about self-love, overcoming a toxic relationship, and the importance of each other’s well-being. The singer has wanted to shout from the four winds that she is fine alone, with herself and that she does not need anyone to be happy: “I can love me better than you can” (I can love myself better than you, in its Spanish translation) is one of the phrases that is repeated the most in the 3:21 minutes that the constant launching of hints lasts. Although the song starts by remembering the good couple they made at the beginning, it soon focuses on how everything got worse due to the numerous disagreements between the two.

Just a few weeks ago, Cyrus announced the release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is scheduled to see the light on March 10. The presentation and first contact with the new stage of the singer has come with Flowers.

In the topic there is a clear reference in the form of an answer to When I Was Your Manthe song that Hemsworth dedicated to her during their relationship: “I can buy myself flowers / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand” (I can buy my own flowers, talk to myself for hours, tell me things you wouldn’t understand, take myself dancing and hold my own hand), is heard on Flowers. The Bruno Mars song basically asks for the opposite: “I should have bought you flowers, held your hand, given you the time you needed and taken you to all the parties because what you wanted was to dance”. A detail that has quickly caught the attention of his followers, who have not been slow to comment on it on social networks.

After the chorus, the artist sings that she has started painting her nails cherry red, to match the roses Hemsworth gave her (although her name is never directly mentioned in the lyrics). As the song is interpreted, Miley Cyrus does not regret what happened and, in addition, forgives every word that the man who was her husband said to her for just a few months. Another of the artist’s references has been about the house in which they lived and that ended up burned in the California fires of 2018: “We built a house and watched it burn.” In an interview in 2020, Cyrus acknowledged that everything changed after this event: “At that time we were engaged, I don’t know if we really thought we were going to get married one day, but when we lost our house in Malibu everything changed. I kept wondering what purpose was behind that destruction. So instead of pulling forward and starting over, I just held on to what was left of that house, which was me and Liam.”

The relationship between the singer and the actor The Hunger Games either independence day (2016) has been like a roller coaster. They met in 2008, while recording the movie The last song. Months later, they made the courtship official. In the beginning, they were one of the most beloved teenage couples in the industry, but the love between them did not last long. In 2012 they got engaged, but never got married. A year later, in 2013, they both decided to give themselves some time in which she took the opportunity to compose and capture all her feelings in one of her most successful songs: Wrecking Ball, who acknowledged having been a revenge for his ex-partner. In 2016, their paths came together again and they resumed their relationship. Finally, they walked down the aisle on Christmas Eve 2018, with an intimate ceremony at her home with her family. A life together that ended eight months later.